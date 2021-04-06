YDA concerned at alleged oxygen gas supply disruption

PESHAWAR: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Dr Faisal Barakzai has asked the government to bring forward the report of the inquiry committee about the disruption of oxygen supply to the coronavirus patient at the Lady Reading Hospital.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said it was the second incident within a few months, which was dangerous for human lives. Flanked by the YDA office-bearers, he said the third wave of Covid-19 had created fear as the increasing number of patients has ended space in the hospitals. He said the delayed action of the KP government and the health department had added to the problems of patients.

The young doctor said that instead of establishing a special hospital for Covid patients, the government was pushing these patients into the already overburdened hospitals. He said the government should take practical steps to ensure implementation of SOPs and appoint healthcare staff to cope with the difficult situation. Dr Faisal said the young doctors had launched telemedicine service during the first wave of coronavirus to reduce the burden of people, which benefited many. He said the young doctors faced challenges but deplored that the authorities instead rewarded non-doctors and TikTokers.