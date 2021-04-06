WHO provides logistics support to MCI

Islamabad: World Health Organisation (WHO) provided logistic support to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to strengthen its various health related activities including field surveillance, monitoring and evaluation.

WHO Representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the vehicles’ keys in a ceremony held here. Administrator MCI, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

The logistics included 20 Suzuki-125 motor bikes for outreach immunisation services, one Isuzu four door pickups for surveillance of dengue, COVID-19 and polio cases and two ambulances for prompt response in health related emergencies.

Further health service messages were being placed with the help of WHO at strategic points along major avenues of Islamabad for public awareness on COVID-19 and other communicable disease prevention. WHO Country’s head gave details of the logistics provided to MCI and vowed to continue the collaboration in future as well.

Shafaq Hashmi spoke on behalf of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Amer Ali Ahmed and appreciated WHO’s vital support in developing a comprehensive health care programme for the citizens of Islamabad. She expressed the resolve to continue improving all health care services across the city.

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha said that he knew that Health Equity Model conceptualised by Dr. Orooj, DG health services Islamabad has received international recognition. “It is an honour for Pakistan and Ministry of Interior and I personally will support all programmes through the Ministry to develop Islamabad and Rawalpindi as healthy cities based on Dr. Orooj's model. I would seek briefing on the new health initiatives once a month, ” he said.