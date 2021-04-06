Police service center inaugurated in Sector G-14

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated police service center in Sector G-14, equipped with modern technology.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun and other police officials as well as notables of the area.

Around 118,000 citizens have been provided various services through Islamabad Police Service Center in Sector F-6 so far, while more than 2,000 citizens have benefited by Mobile Facilitation Center.

The IGP Islamabad reviewed the services being provided there after inauguration while Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed him about all facilities.

Service Center issues character certificate, general police verification report, copy of FIR, missing children report and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants. As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IGP said that Islamabad police is endeavoring to provide maximum relief and facilities to citizens.