Local street vendors doing brisk businesses as demand of face mask rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: With masks becoming a necessity for everyone, majority local fashion brands and street vendors elsewhere in the country including federal capital have started using their skills to make protective face masks to attract the customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A variety of softer, washable and triple-layer designer face mask collection are available at all leading apparel outlets and local street vendors are doing brisk businesses as the demand of face mask rises.