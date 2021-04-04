Martyred cops’ families given cheques

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed 16 cheques amounting to more than Rs1.3 million as group insurance grant among the heir and family members of the martyrs and deceased employees of Lahore Police at CCPO office on Saturday.

Lahore Police Commander Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, “The welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs to police martyrs is our top priority.”

Welfare Eye wing in CCPO office is providing online welfare services, and focal persons have also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters.

The CCPO said any negligence and delaying tactics in matters of welfare of police employees would not be tolerated at any cost.

SSP Admin Lahore Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.