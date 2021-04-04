MQMâ€™s Tehseen Abidi joins PPP

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syeda Tehseen Abidi on Saturday announced her decision of joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The female MQM leader, who served in the past as member of the city council and in-charge of the social media section of the MQM, announced her decision at a press conference along with Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani.

Syed Muhammad Naqi, the Markazi Tanzeem-e-Azadari president, also joined the Pakistan Peoples Party on the occasion.

Addressing the press conference, Tehseen said she had remained associated with the MQM for long and her two brothers and three relatives had also sacrificed their lives for the party. She lamented that of late the MQM had failed to maintain its existence as a proper political organisation as its status had been downgraded to the level of a political grouping.

She said the PPP was the only political party, which genuinely cared for her native country, province, and the city, and due to this, she felt very pleased at her decision to join the PPP.

Naqi said he had decided to join the PPP in pursuance of his resolve to serve Karachi and Sindh. He added that he believed that only the PPP had the ability to serve the country. According to him, gone were the days of the politics of hatred when people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh were made to fight with each other on the basis of ethnic and religious divide.

Ghani said people of other political parties were joining the PPP because it was committed to serving the city of Karachi and Sindh province.

He added that leaders and activists of other political parties had been joining the PPP on a daily basis without any pre-condition of getting any particular party position.

He assured the new entrants in the PPP that the party would give them respect and honour they deserved.

A few days ago, Waqar Hussain Shah, a former member of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), also announced his decision of joining the PPP along with a large number of his political associates from the Korangi area.

The former lawmaker said he and hundreds of his party colleagues had to end their years-long association with the MQM only for the sake of the welfare of the people of the city.