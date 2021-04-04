Good experience

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The general perception that people have about public hospitals is that only those with a strong reference are treated with respect. My latest experience, however, is the total opposite of this perception. Recently, I visited the DHQ Hospital Mianwali along with my father for his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. I am all praise for the hospital’s staff. Soon after entering the vaccination centre, we were welcomed by vigilant healthcare workers who performed the entire vaccination process in a professional manner. To be honest, we were not expecting that the procedure would be well-managed and well-coordinated. Every visitor received special treatment.
As responsible citizens, we must play our part in this fight against Covid-19. We must follow SOPs and take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. We should also get registered for the vaccine in a timely manner.
Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha
Mianwali