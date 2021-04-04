Good experience

The general perception that people have about public hospitals is that only those with a strong reference are treated with respect. My latest experience, however, is the total opposite of this perception. Recently, I visited the DHQ Hospital Mianwali along with my father for his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. I am all praise for the hospital’s staff. Soon after entering the vaccination centre, we were welcomed by vigilant healthcare workers who performed the entire vaccination process in a professional manner. To be honest, we were not expecting that the procedure would be well-managed and well-coordinated. Every visitor received special treatment.

As responsible citizens, we must play our part in this fight against Covid-19. We must follow SOPs and take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. We should also get registered for the vaccine in a timely manner.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali