Sun Apr 04, 2021
April 4, 2021

Careless behaviour

Newspost

 
April 4, 2021

The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases is the result of people’s careless behaviour. Ever since the government eased lockdown restrictions in mid-April 2020, people started to think that the virus has completely gone. Doctors kept warning people about the dangers of the virus, but people refused to listen.

People attended social events, and our politicians held rallies to show their popularity among people. As a result, the situation went out of control. If the authorities want to keep the situation under control, they must take strict measures on an urgent basis.

Rahim Baloch

Kech

