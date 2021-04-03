Geo airs ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ today

Lahore:The 7th Sky Entertainment is known to provide its viewers with exciting content and it is back yet again with another saga of love and secrets starring the charming Haroon Kadwani alongside beautiful Sehar Khan.

Teri Meri Kahani, this romantic comedy, being aired on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9pm only on Geo Entertainment, revolves around two young people, Armaan and Zara, both belonging to the same neighborhood. They are very different from one another, one ambitious and the other driven by fun and non-seriousness. When their paths cross, and they ultimately fall in love with each other, they realise that their desired endgame is not without hurdles and obstacles.

This engrossing story of love is produced by the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, scripted by Saima Akram Chaudhary, and directed by 'Aehsun Talish. The ensemble cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari and Usmaan Peerzada.

Don't forget to watch 'Teri Meri Kahani.

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi together have built a brand with an amazing success rate. One cannot skip thinking about the award-winning serials like Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, Ramze Ishq, Dar Khuda Se, Muqaddar, Meherposh, Deewangi, Kahin Deep Jale, Mera Rab Waris, Dil Kya Kare, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Bharosa Piyar Tera, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Daam, Doraha, Mirat-ul-Uroos, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, Mere Meherbaan, Mere Charagar, Roshan Sitara, Aik Pal, Noor-e-Zindagi, Khaali Haath, and the list goes on. Committed to the cause of quality content, 7th Sky Entertainment is the most successful production houses in the industry.