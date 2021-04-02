Punjab yet to send public officials’ security details to PMO

LAHORE: The Punjab government has yet to respond to a February 3 letter written by the Prime Minister Office seeking details of security squads provided to the all public office holders in the province by February 13. Sources informed Jang that hundreds of retired public office holders, including civil and police officials, have been availing security beyond their entitlement having little or no entitlement. That is why a letter was written by Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan to Punjab’s chief secretary. The public office holders whose security details have been sought include the governor, the chief minister, ministers, special assistants, judges, ombudsperson office, chief secretary, secretaries, IGP etc. The letter asks 11 questions which include: office holder’s designation, the number of security personnel and vehicles as per entitlement, the actual number at the moment, reason for increasing the number, total number of law enforcement agencies deployed on security duties. Punjab’s DIG (Operations) Suhail Sukhera told Jang the data was huge which is quite time consuming. Once the data is compiled, it would be despatched to the PMO, he added.