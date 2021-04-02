Weak signals

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought so many changes across the world. It has forced us to adjust our lives in line with the new normal. One of the sectors that had to deal with major changes is education. Now, many education institutions are conducting on-campus classes. The success of these classes, however, depends on the speed and quality of the internet. In Gilgit-Baltistan, for example, internet connectivity is a major issue. This region has only one service provider that sell internet packages at high prices.

The company doesn’t care about the quality of the internet as it knows that people don’t have any choice but to buy from it. Another issue that results in weak internet signals is a less number of 4G towers. At times, the signals are so weak that students cannot use the internet at their homes. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted how the internet and mobile phone connectivity are important. The relevant authorities must look into this situation.

Nadeem Haider

Gilgit Baltistan