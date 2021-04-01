Irrigation dept employees stage protest

PESHAWAR: The employees of the Irrigation Department on Wednesday staged a demonstration urging the government to increase their salaries and pension.

Led by president of the union, Sadaqat Ali Khan, general secretary Rabnawaz Khattak and press secretary Mohamamd Ikram, the protesters marched on the road outside Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers criticised both the federal and provincial government for enhancing prices of daily commodities and not increasing the prices of essential commodities. They said they would launch a protest along with other employees’ unions and staged sit in outside the provincial assembly if their demands were not met.