Nestlé wins first prize at Living Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan won the first prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2020, for the fifth consecutive time, announced by local chapter of UN Global Compact Network Pakistan, for its continuous commitment towards UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

“This recognition signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to the UN SDGs. As a signatory to the UN Global Compact for Ethical Business, we are committed to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Samer Chedid, CEO Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across our value chain,” he added.

Speaking about the company’s recent CSV and sustainability initiatives, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “As part of our vision, for a waste-free future, we have committed to make 100 percent of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. We have partnered with World Bank and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to promote responsible tourism in the region by driving new behavior through community engagement, cleanup activities, trainings and promoting recycling of packaging waste.”****