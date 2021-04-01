‘Robber’ injured in March 23 encounter dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspected robber who was wounded during an exchange of fire with police on March 23 died during treatment at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.
According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, the encounter took place on the road leading towards New Karachi from Gulshan-e-Maymar when two robbers were depriving citizens of their mobile phones and cash. One of the robbers, Nadeem alias Saleem, a resident of Yaro Goth, had been injured in the shootout.