Thu Apr 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

‘Robber’ injured in March 23 encounter dies

Karachi

April 1, 2021

A suspected robber who was wounded during an exchange of fire with police on March 23 died during treatment at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, the encounter took place on the road leading towards New Karachi from Gulshan-e-Maymar when two robbers were depriving citizens of their mobile phones and cash. One of the robbers, Nadeem alias Saleem, a resident of Yaro Goth, had been injured in the shootout.

