CDWP clears Rs24bln projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday authorised four health, physical planning, and housing projects having an estimated cost of Rs24 billion, a statement said.

The CWDP session, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by senior officials from Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions, and representatives from provincial governments through video conference.

Three health related projects worth Rs17.10 billion approved by the meeting are: ‘Development of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System with Public Health Laboratories Network and Workforce Development for Transition of Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program’ worth Rs4544.158 million; ‘Strengthening of 12 DHQ Hospitals Building Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 / any future Pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ worth Rs6512.943 million, and ‘COVID-19 Response and National Calamities Program worth Rs6044.15 million’.

The CDWP also cleared ‘Construction of Session Division in Mauve Area Sector G-11/4 Islamabad’ project worth Rs6949.694 million during the meeting.