Minister orders steps to facilitate labourers

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the relevant officials to simplify the procedure to provide scholarships, marriage and death grants to the children of the labourers.

“All due rights will be given to the labourers as they are the backbone of the economy,” he vowed.

Action would be taken against those who created difficulties for labourers, he added.

A handout said he was speaking at a meeting held to discuss the procedure for awarding marriage and death grants and scholarships to the children of labourers.

Secretary Labour Muhammad Akbar Khan and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Dr Bilal were also present.

Shaukat Yousafzai expressed frustration over non-registration of labourers with social security and directed the Labour Department to ensure registration of all units where labourers were working.

Action should be taken against unregistered units, he said adding that he would personally visit different units to inspect the facilities.

Shaukat Yousafzai said new technology would be introduced for merit-based systems and smart cards would be made to maintain record.

The minister said all those who worked in factories and big plazas would be registered. He said the government has given marriage grants worth Rs48 million in one year while 41 cases were ready for grants.