18 drug peddlers held

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said that 18 persons were arrested during the last three days in a massive crackdown against drug peddlers including those supplying drugs to students at educational institutions and a cache of narcotics was recovered from them.

The police teams rai in different areas of the city and apprehended 18 drug peddlers including three foreigners and recovered a total of 3080 grams hashish, 450 grams heroin, 1301 grams Ice and 140 Ecstasy pills.

According to the details, Secretariat Police arrested four drug peddlers including two foreigners namely Ezema, Muritala, Liaqat, Riaz Khan and recovered 110 grams of hashish, 351 grams ice, and 15 pills of Ecstasy. Tarnol Police arrested four accused Farooq, Shafqat, Taj Muhammad, Ali and recovered 900 grams hashish, 170 grams Ice, and 170 Ecstasy pills.

Likewise, Sabzi Mandi Police arrested six drug peddlers Bilal, Adnan, Ahmad Shah, Zamurd Shah, Shehzad, and Israr Hussain and recovered 2070 grams hashish, 675 grams Ice, and 450 grams heroin.