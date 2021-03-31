DHO ICT issues public, hospital advisory

Islamabad : District Health Office Islamabad Capital Territory has issued two advisories; one for the general public and the other for hospitals operating in the federal capital in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak after a resurgence in the number of cases of coronavirus illness.

The letter issued by District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia states that the health office is observing a swift rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate for ICT was 15.9% on Monday. The number of symptomatic patients is increasing rapidly. It is expected that within a few days there is going to be a heavy burden of COVID-19 positive cases in the hospitals. Therefore, it is requested earnestly that emergency measures be adopted to control the progression of COVID-19 cases, states the letter.

The DHO ICT said the hospital capacity needs to be enhanced in public and private sector hospitals of Islamabad. There is a need to increase the bed capacity in COVID-19 wards and ensure the availability of high flow oxygen for the upcoming patient load. Hospitals should follow infection prevention and control guidelines along with disinfection of hospitals periodically. All healthcare staff should wear personal protective equipment, ensure the physical distance among patients, at least one metre, in the waiting areas. Hand sanitizers must be installed for the staff and patients, states the advisory.

The DHO ICT advised the public to stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a face mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.

Individuals should make safer choices as preferring open-air spaces over closed spaces, shorter contact periods with others. If someone is sick at home, make sure the sick person is isolated in a separate room. Reduce contact with the sick person. Keep a close check on the sick person. Call DHO Office (COVID Surveillance cell) or 1166 if you see a difficulty in breathing, confusion, loss of speech or mobility, or chest pain, states the advisory.

The DHO advises that while shopping for groceries, always check on local regulations. Bring sanitizer and wear your mask. If you are in a high-risk group, wear a medical mask. When inside the store, keep your shopping time short and make a list. Keep at least one metre distance from others.

Dr. Zaeem said that individuals should arrange meetings outdoor as outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, particularly if indoor spaces are small and without proper ventilation. Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. This eliminates germs including viruses that may be on your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of the used tissue immediately into a closed bin and wash your hands. By following good ‘respiratory hygiene’, you can protect the people around you from viruses that cause colds, flu, and COVID-19, he said.

The advisory states that individuals should clean and disinfect surfaces frequently especially those which are regularly touched, such as door handles, faucets, and phone screens. Stay aware of the latest COVID-19 information. Get your elders vaccinated and make sure they wear gloves and mask when they go to the vaccination centre, said the DHO.