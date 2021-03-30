close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Van hits six schoolchildren to death near Khairpur

SUKKUR: Six schoolchildren died when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Kot Lalu area of Khairpur district Monday. According to police, three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of life and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

