Campaign against SC judges on social media: LHC larger bench to hear case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Qasim Khan decided on Monday to form a larger bench regarding the campaign on social media against Supreme Court judges.

LHC CJ Qasim Khan heard a petition filed by local lawyer Nadeem Sarwar against anti-judicial propaganda on social media.

The petitioner took the position that a campaign was being launched on social media against the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court but no agency, including the FIA, had taken any action against those responsible. The petitioner said that the anti-judicial campaign falls under the category of contempt of court and it is bringing the judiciary into disrepute. It is requested that the authorities concerned be ordered to stop this campaign and take action against those responsible.

On which the court declared that the matter is of sensitive nature, therefore, a larger bench will be constituted for its hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing and sought reply from the authorities concerned.