IHC orders re-advertising posts of HRC chairman, other members

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday has ordered the federal government to issue a new advertisement for appointments of chairperson and members of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) within two weeks.

During hearing IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the advertisement by the Human Rights Ministry was against the intent of the Constitution. The chief justice ordered Human Rights Ministry Director General (DG) to present a copy of the court’s order and new summary before the federal cabinet. Human Rights Ministry DG apprised the court that the ministry will send three names to the prime minister and Opposition Leader and when they will consult and agree then the ministry will send those three names to the parliamentary committee. IHC CJ ordered the Human Rights Ministry to follow strictly the sections of the Constitution in the issuance of new advertisement for the posts. He remarked that the ministry should seek suggestions on the public posts instead of applications, while lawyers and journalist bodies can also give their suggestions for that. The court has adjourned the hearing till April 15.