Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

Islamabad

Rawalpindi:The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years of age. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq inaugurated the drive by administering drops to children at the district health authority office. Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate every child coming from outside.

