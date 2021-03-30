Coronavirus vaccination centres inspected

LAHORE:On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman, announcements were made in the City for observing Covid-19 SOPs and taking action against the violators.

The commissioner visited Vaccination Centres at LDA Complex and Minar-e-Pakistan and checked trial day for vaccination of citizens. He visited registration, screening and vaccination counters and checked pre & post vaccination process. He got feedback from vaccinated citizens and expressed his satisfaction over the efficient service of all officers, doctors and staff deputed there. He said Monday was a trial day and on Tuesday (today) formal inauguration would be made.

The commissioner said wearing facemask was mandatory for every citizen, simply when he was out of home. He made it clear that all parks would follow the govt instructions and even there was no exception for private housing societies’ parks.

He said cooperation and compliance with SOPs was social and religious obligation of every citizen. He said all schools were closed and there was no exemption to any govt or private school to hold any activity in schools. He said no school could call its administration or teacher till further instructions by the government.