The third wave of Covid-19 is turning out to be more fatal. Despite the constant warnings by the NCOC, people are not following SOPs. On one hand, the government is not ready to impose a complete lockdown. On the other hand, it has failed to strictly implement the so-called smart lockdowns in different parts of the country. Our political leaders appear to be less concerned about the life of their supporters and are busy in holding rallies and public meetings.

The authorities must have a look at the following suggestions that may help them bring the current out-of-control situation under control. The authorities must make violations of SOPs a punishable crime.SOPs in mosques and religious congregations must be implemented with the help of ulemas. Intercity buses and trains must not run for some time. Hotels and eateries should remain closed for dine-in. All employees must be asked to get themselves vaccinated. The government should make arrangements for the import of the vaccine and must provide it to everyone. Some of these suggestions may appear a bit challenging, but they should be implemented in an effective manner if they government is serious about saving people’s lives.

Malik ul Qudoos

Karachi

*****

The country is seeing a sudden and huge spike in Covid-19 cases. Once again, the situation in the country has turned dangerous. Still, people are not following precautionary measures that may help the government deal with the situation in an effective manner. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a meeting in person despite the fact that he was Covid-19 positive. Such actions make light of a serious matter. The country’s positivity rate is increasing steadily. The government has warned that the situation may turn out to be worse than what the country saw during the first wave of the virus. If the situation doesn’t improve in a timely manner, the little freedom that was extended to people will be taken away and the authorities will have to impose restrictions once again.

If the current situation persists, the government will have to impose even tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. We were once on the road to recovery and were doing well in our fight against the virus. Now, it is important that we fight fiercely. Our rulers and authorities need to set an example for people. If they are not careful, they cannot expect people to show maturity. The government should take all possible steps to create awareness among people and let them know the severity of the situation. People will start taking the virus seriously once they understand how serious the situation is.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi