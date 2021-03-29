Fawad’s proposal for SEZ for IT, modern tech-related industries okayed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan jointly chaired a meeting for finalising the agreement between the Workers Welfare Board and COMSAT University in the committee room of PCSIR Lab. Labour Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, officers of labour department and administration of COMSAT University were also present on the occasion. The proposal of federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to set up Special Economic Zone for IT and modern technology-related industries over 50 acres of land was approved. Fawad said the income generated from the Special Economic Zone would be spent on the development of the university and its students. The economic zone will not only boost industrial development but will also create employment opportunities. The government will talk to the Economic Council of Pakistan and Punjab ministry of industry & commerce in this connection, he added.