Alvi, Imran wish Hindu community happy Holi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished happy Holi to the Hindu community in separate messages to commemorate the festival of colours, in which they voiced their commitment to minorities rights.

In a tweet, President Alvi said: “Wishing a Happy Holi to all our Hindu brethren celebrating. May this joyous event of colours bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all of us and our region. Pakistan stands committed to the rights of minorities,” he added.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival

of colours.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also wished the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world a very happy Holi. “Wishing our Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world a very happy Holi. May the festival of colours bring peace, happiness and prosperity,” he said in a tweet.