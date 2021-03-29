Incompetent, corrupt people destroying Pak football: Faisal

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) former President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has said that incompetent, corrupt and biased people have been destroying Pakistan football.

“When I had taken over the PFF, it was just a briefcase federation with no fund and office. Gradually, it turned out to be well-established and full of funds, which were utilised on the betterment and promotion of players and infrastructure,” Faisal said on Sunday.

“And with the hard work and sincere efforts, Pakistan football started getting true recognition at international level. National players started playing in foreign leagues and Pakistani officials started officiating the international competitions,” he said.

“When everything was going well and Pakistan footballers were getting prosperous and engaged in football activities throughout the year . . . a group of looters, corrupt and incompetent people, with the help of government, occupied the FIFA House in 2015, which laid the foundation of decline of Pakistan football. After that, they remained busy looting the FIFA and AFC funds . . . and never thought about Pakistani footballers and football,” he added.

“Until . . . world governing bodies don’t take serious action against those, who are the real destroyer of the game, Pakistan football can’t progress. The genuine stakeholders must be handed over the responsibility.”