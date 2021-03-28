close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 28, 2021

Buzdar orders strict implementation of corona SOPs

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 28, 2021

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep concerns over continuous rise in corona cases and ordered strict implementation of SOPs, saying there will be no compromise in this connection.

Speaking at the NCOC meeting at the Multan RPO office through video link Saturday, he said they all have to unite to combat the COVID-19 challenge as it is the collective responsibility of all the citizens to prevent the pandemic.

Latest News

More From Pakistan