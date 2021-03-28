Buzdar orders strict implementation of corona SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep concerns over continuous rise in corona cases and ordered strict implementation of SOPs, saying there will be no compromise in this connection.
Speaking at the NCOC meeting at the Multan RPO office through video link Saturday, he said they all have to unite to combat the COVID-19 challenge as it is the collective responsibility of all the citizens to prevent the pandemic.