Sun Mar 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

2 siblings killed in Swat building collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

MINGORA: Two siblings were killed when an under construction building collapsed in Babu area in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Wajid, 12, and Sadida, 3, who were stated to be brother and sister, were trapped under the debris alive when an under construction building collapsed in Babu area in Khwazakhela tehsil.

The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to spot and pulled out the trapped children after hectic efforts for two hours.

They were taken to the hospital in Khwazakhela where then doctors pronounced them dead.

