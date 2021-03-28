PPP leader flays hike in electricity tariff

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Saturday rejected increase in the prices of electricity and urged the rulers to withdraw the decision.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the inefficient and corrupt rulers were trying to deceive the nation through hollow claims and repeatedly increased the prices of daily use items.

Terming it an injustice with the poor people, he asked the rulers to withdraw its anti-people decision.

“The rulers have made life miserable for the poor during their two and half years of government and now the masses would force them to leave the government,” he added.

The PPP leader held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for the miseries of the common man, saying the economy of the country was deteriorating with each passing day despite collecting in billions from the nation through taxes.

The so-called champions of the state of Madina were sucking the blood of the poor people as the blue-eyed people of Imran Khan were becoming richer.

He said the life of the poor people was being made miserable through a conspiracy but the PPP would force the rulers to resign and get the nation rid of the immature and inefficient people.