Four suspects held, abducted cop recovered

Police arrested four suspects shortly after they abducted a policeman in Ittehad Town on Saturday.

According to police, the cop, Yasir Arbab, was kidnapped by the suspects in a car. Within two hours of the incident, police caught the suspects in Muhammad Khan Colony and recovered the abducted policeman.

The suspects were identified as Kashif alias Kashif Builder, Asif Khan Afridi, Yousuf Khan and Riaz. Police also claimed to have recovered drugs from their possession.

According to SHO Zafar Ali Shah, Kashif builder was the ringleader of a notorious gutka mafia and had been challenged in nine cases. The cop was posted at the intelligence wing of the Ittehad Town police station and the incident took place when the cop was on duty.

Police investigators were investigating the case from different angles to ascertain the actual motive behind the kidnapping. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.