The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people. Under these circumstances, it is dangerous to use Karachi’s public buses. The city has a shortage of buses. And while each bus has a capacity of 40 people, more than 70 people travel in a single bus. And since buses are crowded, there is no concept of social distancing. Such packed buses can easily lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The higher authorities should look into this situation and come up with a solution to resolve the issue.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi