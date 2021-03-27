PTI board finalises Amjad Afridi for by-poll

In the wake of opposition from the party’s ranks, particularly its MPA from Baldia Town Malik Shehzad Awan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Friday that Amjad Afridi would remain its candidate for the NA-249 by-poll after the party’s parliamentary board reviewed its decision.

PTI central leader and federal minister Ali Zaidi said in a tweet on Friday that 18 PTI members had applied for the ticket for the by-election slated for April 29. “The parliamentary board deliberated for long hours. After considering all points of views, the senior leadership of the party has collectively decided that the youthful, passionate local resident and PTI District West president, Amjad Afridi, will be our candidate against the imported and NAB-tainted Pakistan Democratic Movement’s candidate,” said Zaidi, who is also a member of the

parliamentary board.

He said the entire party, including MPA Awan, stood with this decision. PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sherzaman also said the party’s candidate was Amjad Afridi, who would win the NA-249 by-poll with a great margin.