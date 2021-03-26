Money-laundering case against Shahbaz, others adjourned till today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others until today (Friday). Shahbaz and others were produced before the court amid strict security arrangements. The court has directed authorities concerned to administer COVID-19 vaccine to Shahbaz Sharif.