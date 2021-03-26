close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
March 26, 2021

Money-laundering case against Shahbaz, others adjourned till today

National

Our Correspondent Â 
March 26, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others until today (Friday). Shahbaz and others were produced before the court amid strict security arrangements. The court has directed authorities concerned to administer COVID-19 vaccine to Shahbaz Sharif.

