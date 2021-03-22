Four die, seven injured in road accidents

KARACHI: Four people, including a woman, were killed and seven others injured in various road traffic accidents in the city on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her nephew died in a road tragedy near the Jamali flyover on the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the SITE Superhighway police station.

Following the accident, police and rescue workers reached the area and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased woman was identified as 55-year-old Ameera Bibi, wife of Nawab Khan, and her nephew as 14-year-old Adnan, son of Wajid Ali. Police said the woman and her nephew lived near the highway and the accident took place while they were crossing the road. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a man was crushed to death by a speedy trailer near the Darul Uloom, Korangi. The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities and then moved to a morgue for want of identification. A case has been registered over the accident.

In another road mishap, a man died after a speedy vehicle hit him near Murtaza Chowrangi in Korangi. His body was shifted to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said the deceased person was yet to be identified. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, seven people, including women and children, were injured after a collision occurred between a hi-roof van and a truck in Korangi. The injured were shifted to the JPMC. Police said they had arrested the truck driver and also impounded both the vehicles.