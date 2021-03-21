ARL launched spring plantation campaign

Islamabad: Attock Refinery Limited Attock Refinery Limited (in collaboration with Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) launched Spring Plantation campaign at Morgah Biodiversity Park, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Guests from EPD, District Office Water Management and university students participated in the campaign. This is a step towards ARL’s commitment regarding environmental protection and Biodiversity Conservation for which it has taken multiple initiatives.

Ten to twelve thousand healthy plant saplings are being planted by ARL each year in this regard and the same will be replicated this year. Representatives of EPD appreciated ARL’s endeavours in this regard and have assured their full support for such activities.