Offices of illegal housing scheme sealed

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed offices of an illegal housing scheme here on Friday.

Led by the Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat, a team of Tehsil Municipal Administration’s building department and district administration raided Mansehra Garden Housing Society and sealed its offices.

“The offices of Mansehra Garden Housing Society are sealed and its executors are also fined under the relevant sections of the law,” Sardar Marwat told reporters.

He said that during the crackdown launched against the fake housing societies, the details of the land acquired for the project and other legal formalities were being checked.

“We cannot allow anybody to swindle citizens in the name of the housing schemes and those involved in such frauds might be taken to justice under relevant sections of law,” said Marwat.