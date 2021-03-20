ITP issues traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued a traffic advisory for convenience of road users ahead of the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

SSP (traffic) Farrukh Rashid finalized the plan, following directions of IGP islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

According to plan, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter premises of Islamabad on 21 and 23 March from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Small vehicles coming from Lahore will use route of Rawat T-Cross to reach motorway after passing through Rawalpindi Saddar Road and Peshawar GT Road.

Vehicles coming from Airport Rawalpindi will use Expressway and to be diverted from Khanna Bridge.

They may use Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road to reach G sectors or Kashmir Highway.

Those motorists traveling for Murree may take turn from Kashmir Chowk and travel towards their destination from Bhara Kahu.

Those going to Islamabad Airport or Lahore will use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road and take right turn from Koral Flyover. The motorists coming from motorway may use Kashmir Highway to move towards Aabpara, Bhara Kahu and Murree.

Faizabad will remain completely close for all types of traffic while Expressway will also be closed from Khanna Bridge to Faizabad for small vehicles.

Likewise, Faisal Avenue will be closed from Zero Point to Faizabad and Murree Road to remain close from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad on these days.

Only those people will be allowed to move on these roads having permission cards with them. Invitation cards in different colors have been issued to guests coming to attend the Parade which also guide route, parking lot and sitting area.

For instance those having invitation card of red color will reach sitting area after using the red marked route and parking vehicle in the red color parking area. Every guest will use the route according to the color of his/her card.

Those guests coming from Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Mangla via Islamabad Expressway will use Shakarparian Flyover to enter the route number 1 parking area.

Those coming from Peshawar GT Road, Motorway via Kashmir highway will enter into their parking area after taking right from Dhokri Chowk to Murree Road than Rawl Dam Chowk to Numaish Road.

All the security and squad vehicles will be parked in black parking area established on Numaish Road.

Likewise, those coming from Islamabad will reach the parking area via Kashmir Highway, Zero Point Expressway and Garden Flyover while those coming from Rawalpindi via Murree Road and IJP Road will reach the parking lot through Garden Flyover after crossing Faizabad Flyover.

Those coming from Lahore GT Road and Rawalpindi Koral Chowk via Expressway will use Garden Flyover to reach the parking area.

Red 2 card holder will use entry number 1 and entry number 2, while Red 1 entry number 3 and green pass holder will use entry number 4.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid appealed the motorists to cooperate with traffic police and military staff to avoid any inconvenience.

Road users may receive latest traffic updates by tuning ITP FM 92.4 as well as via sending SMS on the phone number 0331-0487487.