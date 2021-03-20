close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Worst traffic jams follow protest demos

Lahore

LAHORE:The worst traffic jams were witnessed in the City due to protest demonstrations on various roads on Friday. The protest demonstrations at Civil Secretariat Chowk, at Kotha Pind and Lahore Press Club caused massive gridlocks on adjoining roads. Traffic was diverted from MAO College Chowk, PMG Chowk, Istanbul Chowk and Church Chowk due to the protest protest at Civil Secretariat Chowk.

