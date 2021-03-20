23 more die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 23 patients died from COVID-19 while 1,868 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 5,917, while confirmed cases became 193,054 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,598,893 in the province. Around 297 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 174,566 in the province.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that coronavirus vaccine second dose would be administered to healthcare workers at Expo Centre and in this regard, special arrangements had been made.

The spokesperson added that the healthcare workers would now be registered with ordinary citizens according to their age. Across the province, 107,793 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 34,621 have been given the second dose. So far 523,008 people have been registered for coronavirus vaccination while vaccination confirmation message had been sent to 291,511 people.

The spokesperson further said that 217,637 coronavirus vaccines had been administered across Punjab while 75,223 people above the age of 60 had been vaccinated across the province. The spokesperson also said that best arrangements had been made for special persons and the very elderly while separate registration desks had also been set up for them.

45 businesses sealed: District Administration Lahore continued its operations against violators of corona SOPs and sealed over 45 businesses here Friday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 45 shops, stores and marriage halls were sealed and fine of Rs74,000 was imposed.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 13 shops and stores and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 for violating SOPs. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 13 shops and stores, two restaurants and two marriage halls. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 15 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs54,000 fine. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed several shops in Barkat Market.