US charges Swiss hacker with fraud

NEW YORK: A Swiss software engineer has been indicted on charges of identity theft, conspiracy and fraud, the US Justice Department said late on Thursday, a week after the same hacker took credit for breaching a security camera startup and exposing surveillance footage.

According to US authorities, 21-year-old Till Kottmann is a "prolific Swiss computer hacker" who alongside co-conspirators has stolen credentials, private records and proprietary information from dozens of companies and government agencies since 2019.