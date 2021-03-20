UEFA opens probe into Rangers-Slavia incidents

LONDON: UEFA has confirmed it is investigating a post-match bust-up following Rangers’ explosive Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

Steven Gerrard’s nine-man Light Blues crashed out after a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox as they missed out on the last eight but the match was overshadowed when an alleged race storm erupted just three minutes from the end. Glen Kamara and his Rangers team-mates reacted with fury as they claimed Czech defender Ondrej Kudela had whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder’s ear while cupping his hand.

Slavia rejected the racism claims and accused Kamara of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the final whistle.

Now European football’s governing body has announced it is launching a probe.

“UEFA is aware of an incident which occurred in the tunnel after the end of the match and which involved some players of both teams,” a statement read. “We are waiting to receive detailed reports of the match officials who were present at the game before commenting further.” Ibrox boss Gerrard has vowed to stand with Kamara as he warned UEFA it must not sweep the alleged incident “under the carpet”.

Rangers also issued a strong defence of Kamara and, at the same time, a robust condemnation of racism in all forms.

Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: “Racism is unacceptable in any form and in any setting. The racist abuse suffered by Glen Kamara will not be tolerated by Rangers. As a club, we stand resolutely behind Glen as we support him and his team-mates.” But Slavia countered Rangers’ claims, insisting Kudela was the victim of an attack from Kamara.

In a statement, Prague bosses said: “Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of the team captains Ondrej Kudela of racist behaviour. “After one of the brutal fouls, Ondrej Kudela spoke to one of the Rangers players. ‘I told him ‘You f****** guy’. It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words,” Kudela stated. On Friday morning a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No reports of criminality have been made by either club in connection with last night’s match. Police Scotland has contacted club officials and assured them that should any allegation be received it will be investigated thoroughly.”