Cooking contests grand finale today

PESHAWAR: The grand finale will be held today as five top contestants were selected in the ongoing cooking skills competition on Thursday.

Organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, the four-day initiative is aimed at providing a platform to the cooking talents to exhibit their skills and promote the hospitality sector in the province.

Over 70 male and female chefs from Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Chitral, Abbottabad, Battagram, Orakzai, Khyber Mardan, Kohat, Charsadda districts and other parts of the province participated in the cooking skills competition.

Initially, 20 chefs were picked up from the lot, who then took part in another contest on March 18 in which top five cooking experts were selected.

Dr Zaheer Anjum, assistant professor Home Economics College, Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Muneeba Usman, professional chef trainer, William Asghar, executive chef Peshawar Services Club, performed as judges.

The activity is meant to provide an opportunity to the youth to exhibit their cooking skills and come forward to further excel in this field and promote the hospitality sector in the province as well. The excelling chefs would be awarded commendation certificates and prizes.