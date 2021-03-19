Innovators to be inducted

LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre at LUMS, Lahore (NICL) is ready to induct the next group of passionate innovators looking to make a meaningful impact by transforming their ideas into investor-ready business plans.

According to a press release, NICL’s mission is to partner with visionary thinkers and radical doers. The Centre has identified high impact areas for improvement in Pakistan, including education, healthcare, agriculture, finance, and the environment. The cohort will be selected to the free-of-cost programme through a rigorously competitive process, said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NICL.