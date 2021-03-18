LHC orders five-year audit of private law colleges

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ordered a five-year audit of all the private law colleges after it was transpired that law colleges were giving LLB admissions to students who had failed to complete their BA degrees. The chief justice was hearing petitions Tuesday pertaining to the legitimacy of degrees of various present and previous representatives of the bar association. The legal adviser of the Punjab University, advocate Malik Muhammad Awais Khan informed the court that the degrees of advocate Ali Ahsan Rana (who was also the ex-president of the Tax Bar Association), and advocate Irfan Ahmed (sitting vice president of the Lahore Bar Association Cantt) were found to be fake.