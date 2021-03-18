Drugs smuggling attempt thwarted

Islamabad: Islamabad Noon police have thwarted a major drugs smuggling attempt and seized a huge cache of drugs, a police spokesman said.

He said that, on the special orders of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb this menace from the capital.

Following these directions, SSP Operations Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer constituted special police teams under supervision of zonal SPs.

A police team under supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi headed by SHO Noon Sub Inspector Ishtiaq Hussain shah and others.

This police team during special checking at the check post stopped a vehicle.

Police team searched the vehicle and recovered 38 kilogram hashish and 10 kilogram opium. Case has been registered.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the bravery and efficient performance of Noon Police team and announced cash rewards for them. SSP (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.