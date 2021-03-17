SHC shows displeasure over surge in dog-bite cases

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, (SHC), Circuit Bench, Sukkur, on Tuesday heard the proceedings of a petition, pleading against the stray dogs. The additional secretary for local government, Sindh, admitted in the court that the number of dog-bite cases had increased during the anti-rubies campaign; however, he stated that as many as 110,000 stray dogs were killed. The court expressed its displeasure over the submitted report and remarked that the membership of five members of Sindh Assembly, including Khairpur, Larkana, Jamshoro and Ratedero, could be suspended over not pursuing the court’s orders. Meanwhile, the additional advocate general, Sindh, told the court that MPAs duties were to make legislations in the assembly and they could not be held responsible for supervising the anti-dog bite campaign. Responding to the AAG Sindh, the court remarked that how many and what kind of legislations they had so far done in the assembly in the past 15 years? It further remarked that the dog-biting cases are increasing, as an infant had lost eyes in an incident of dog-bite. So who should be held responsible for all? The court adjourned till March 31, ordering the police to submit their report of registered cases and number of arrests in the dog-bite incidents.