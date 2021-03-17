Holding public rallies during pandemic not wise: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre set up at Expo Centre and observed the process of giving vaccination to elderly citizens.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the senior citizens who came for vaccination. He also talked to the health workers who were administered the vaccine there and lauded their services. Usman Buzdar also inquired after the aged citizens and asked them about the facilities available for them at the Expo Centre.

They expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them and said that the Punjab government has made the best arrangements over there. Usman Buzdar said that the first phase of administering vaccine to elderly citizens besides health workers has been started.

Centres have also been set up in every district and he visited Expo Centre Lahore to inspect the facilities being provided to elderly people here. Usman Buzdar said that he was pleased to find that vaccine was being administered to the aged citizens with respect and honour.

He said that all-out measures were being taken by the government to deal with COVID-19. He said that the recent wave of the corona was getting worst and holding public processions in the present situation is not a wise decision.

Safeguarding the lives of the people is the top priority of the government. Compromising human lives over narrow vested interest is nothing but vicious act, he said. Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the CM visited Children’s Hospital and inaugurated the newly-constructed emergency block established with the cooperation of Bahria Town InternationalHospitals. Usman Buzdar reviewed the facilities being provided in new emergency ward and also inspected the newly constructed state-of-the-art operation theatre. He also visited ICU wards and inquired after the patients. He said that the provision of quality medical facilities is utmost necessary to prevent children from different diseases.