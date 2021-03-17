Special committee settles complaints

Islamabad: A special committee of Islamabad police constituted following orders of the apex court to review complaints related to sections 22-A/B, effectively disposed of matters forwarded to it.

It is to mention that a special committee was constituted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) to look into the cases received at police stations under sections 22-A/B. Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi is its Chairman while Zonal SPs and DSP (Legal) are among its members. The committee meets twice a week to listen to the complaints of people and its 21 meetings were held this year.

Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi said the committee received 181 complaints during the ongoing year of which 114 were disposed of. He said that orders were made for registration of FIRs on 23 complaints while prompt action was ensured on seven complaints to avoid law and order situation.

He said that complainants agreed to compromise with their contestants on 91 cases of civil nature while 67 complaints are being reviewed by the committee. Additional SP said that Show Cause notices were also issued to eight police officers over sluggish approach and dereliction of duties.

Mr. Kazmi said it is the top priority of police to address public complaints and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.