CM blasts Opp for holding rallies during pandemic

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre set up at Expo Centre and observed the process of giving vaccination to elderly citizens.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the senior citizens who came for vaccination. He also talked to the health workers who were administered the vaccine there and lauded their services. Usman Buzdar also inquired after the aged citizens and asked them about the facilities available for them at the Expo Centre.

They expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them and said that the Punjab government has made the best arrangements over there. Usman Buzdar said that the first phase of administering vaccine to elderly citizens besides health workers has been started.

Centres have also been set up in every district and he visited Expo Centre Lahore to inspect the facilities being provided to elderly people here. Usman Buzdar said that he was pleased to find that vaccine was being administered to the aged citizens with respect and honour.

He said that all-out measures were being taken by the government to deal with COVID-19. He said that the recent wave of the corona was getting worst and holding public processions in the present situation is not a wise decision.

Safeguarding the lives of the people is the top priority of the government. Compromising human lives over narrow vested interest is nothing but vicious act, he said. Later, the CM visited Children’s Hospital and inaugurated the newly-constructed emergency block established with the cooperation of Bahria Town International Hospitals. He reviewed the facilities being provided in new emergency ward and also inspected the newly constructed state-of-the-art operation theatre.

He also visited ICU wards and inquired after the patients. He said that the provision of quality medical facilities is utmost necessary to prevent children from different diseases. He assured the quality healthcare facilities in Punjab including Lahore. He said Children’s Hospital would be awarded the status of the university. Usman Buzdar was briefed on the new emergency block.

takes notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of sanitation condition for underpasses while going to visit Expo Centre and directed the LWMC to improve the cleanliness condition. Following the directions of the CM, LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan gave standing instructions to clear all the underpasses of the City and to initiate a special cleanliness operation for them. He also visited the underpasses in the City. He directed the officials to remain in field until the successful completion of the operation.